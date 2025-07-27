GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 238,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.