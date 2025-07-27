Waddell & Associates LLC Has $31.91 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $31,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Root LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 1,174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

