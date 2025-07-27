Valued Retirements Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valued Retirements Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
