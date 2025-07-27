Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,076,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after buying an additional 3,508,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

