AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

