1,322 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6%

TSM opened at $245.55 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

