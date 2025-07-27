Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – July 25th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Comcast, and Chevron are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of periodic payments, known as dividends. These payments—often made quarterly—provide investors with a source of income in addition to potential share-price appreciation. Dividend stocks are especially popular among income-focused investors and can signal a company’s financial health and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.54. 12,577,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 187,549,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,007,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,138,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,147,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,004,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,256,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.79. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

See Also