Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.98 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -68.97%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.