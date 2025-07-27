Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

