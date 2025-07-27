Financial Comparison: KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) versus GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoVax Labs and KALA BIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00 KALA BIO 0 0 3 0 3.00

GeoVax Labs currently has a consensus price target of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,023.42%. KALA BIO has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.69%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than KALA BIO.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $3.95 million 3.19 -$24.99 million ($3.65) -0.22 KALA BIO $3.89 million 13.41 -$38.51 million ($8.24) -0.98

This table compares GeoVax Labs and KALA BIO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GeoVax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than KALA BIO. KALA BIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoVax Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of KALA BIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -438.20% -511.96% -286.58% KALA BIO N/A -369.29% -64.99%

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats KALA BIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company is developing GEO-CM04S1, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of preventive COVID-19; Gedeptin, a novel patented product/technology for the treatment of solid tumors, and Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and GEO-CM02, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is developing GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Zika; GEO-MM02 treatment for malaria; other infectious disease vaccines for the treatment of fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, and Marburg; GEO-LM01 for the treatment of Lassa fever. It has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.