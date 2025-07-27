Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $208,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after purchasing an additional 854,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $199.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.