Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

