Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.33 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,326 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NXPI opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $264.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.