Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.04 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

