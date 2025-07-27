Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $469.65 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.