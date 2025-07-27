United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $888.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.09.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

