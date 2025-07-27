Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,076,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,238 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHD stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.