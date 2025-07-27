Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

