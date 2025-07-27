iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

