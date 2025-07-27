Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – ELECTRICAL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pioneer Power Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors 250 1080 1506 62 2.48

Pioneer Power Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. As a group, “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87% Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors -3,597.41% -24.74% -12.16%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million $31.85 million -5.16 Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors $7.72 billion $702.35 million 17.76

Pioneer Power Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.