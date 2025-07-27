Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,011 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $26,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

