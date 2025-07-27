Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 352,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $371,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

