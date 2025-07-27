Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Schaeffer Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Schaeffer Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.0% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPLV opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

