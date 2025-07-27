Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 37,263 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

