Valued Retirements Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valued Retirements Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,272,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,293,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after buying an additional 308,531 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IWP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $142.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.