Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

