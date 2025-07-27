RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Decreases Holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,336 shares during the quarter. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom accounts for about 1.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEO. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEO

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.