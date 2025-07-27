Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 12,975 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for 7.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

