Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

