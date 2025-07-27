Ballast Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

