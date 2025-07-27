one8zero8 LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $494,916,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $167.09 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.