one8zero8 LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $421.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.67. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

