Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

JTEK stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

