one8zero8 LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

one8zero8 LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.0% of one8zero8 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,249,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $112.43 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

