Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $171,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8,807.1% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $375.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.