American Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.