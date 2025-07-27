ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Stake Boosted by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,811,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

