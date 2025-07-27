Alteri Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.