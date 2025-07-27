Alteri Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

