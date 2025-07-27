Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.7% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

