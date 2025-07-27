Wealth Forward LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Forward LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 14.3% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $187.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.