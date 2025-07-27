Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

