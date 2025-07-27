RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 551.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

