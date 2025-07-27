Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

