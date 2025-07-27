Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $17.94 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of WES opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

