Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carlyle Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

Carlyle Group stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

