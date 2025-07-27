Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 483,676 AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 483,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE AMN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.18. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

