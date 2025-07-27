First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.69 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

