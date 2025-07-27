Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Amgen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $306.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

