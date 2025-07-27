Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.4%

TDG stock opened at $1,606.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,489.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,396.09. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,615.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,597.86, for a total value of $4,793,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,296. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.